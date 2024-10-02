Iran launches salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 1
|
277.78
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 1
|
277.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 1
|
144.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 1
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 1
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 1
|
1.11
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 30
|
5,762.48
|
Nasdaq / Sep 30
|
18,189.17
|
Dow Jones / Sep 30
|
42,330.15
|
India Sensex / Oct 1
|
84,357.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 1
|
38,651.97
|
Hang Seng / Oct 1
|
21,133.68
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 1
|
8,261.66
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 1
|
19,383.63
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 30
|
18,235
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 1
|
68.22
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 1
|
235,682
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 1
|
2,644.91
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 1
|
73.26
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 2
|
247.03
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Oct 2
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 2
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Oct 2
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Oct 2
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Oct 2
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Oct 2
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Oct 2
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Oct 2
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Oct 2
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Oct 2
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 2
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Oct 2
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Oct 2
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 2
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 2
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 2
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 2
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 2
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
