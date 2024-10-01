AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia calls on Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 05:15pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday called on Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon, warning that the attack would lead to a further escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Israel said commando and paratroop units launched raids into Lebanon on Tuesday as part of a “limited” ground incursion, while Hezbollah said it had fired a barrage of missiles into Israel, including at its spy agency near Tel Aviv.

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

“Russia strongly condemns the attack on Lebanon and calls on the Israeli authorities to immediately cease hostilities, withdraw their troops from Lebanese territory and engage in a real search for peaceful ways to resolve the Middle East conflict,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“It is obvious that such a step taken by the Israeli military and political leadership following the assassination of a number of Hezbollah leaders will lead to a further escalation of violence in the Middle East region.”

Israel Russia Lebanon Hezbollah Tel Aviv Israel air strikes Lebanon Israel border Hezbollah and Israel

Comments

200 characters

Russia calls on Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: Hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Oil prices dip as prospect of additional supply offsets Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Read more stories