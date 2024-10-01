AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,601 Increased By 90.9 (1.07%)
BR30 26,178 Increased By 713.9 (2.8%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares steady ahead of key regional inflation data

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 02:24pm

European shares were largely steady on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data for the region later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.1% at 523.42 after it logged its worst day in over a week on Monday.

Tech stocks rose 1%, but were offset by losses of nearly 1% in luxury firms.

European luxury firms rallied last week, propelling the STOXX 600 to new highs on the back of Chinese stimulus measures.

“It’s standard to see a pausing in a bullish run, given the strength of the gains that we saw last week,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index.

Energy stocks lost 0.9%, dragged down by a 5.8% decline in biofuels maker Neste Oyj.

Investors are now looking ahead to the Eurozone’s flash inflation figures for September, due at 0900 GMT, which could decide whether the European Central Bank (ECB) lowers interest rates at its next meeting in two weeks.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the central bank is increasingly confident that inflation will drop to its 2% target.

Additionally, markets will be monitoring speeches from ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, policymaker Olli Rehn, and board member Isabel Schnabel, who are set to speak at various events throughout the day, for further clues on rate cuts.

European shares end lower as automakers weigh

Meanwhile, manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined at its fastest pace this year in September, while the German manufacturing sector also contracted at its fastest rate in a year, PMI data showed.

France’s manufacturing sector continued to contract in September, while Italy’s manufacturing activity contracted for a sixth straight month in September.

Among individual stocks, Covestro jumped 3.8% after Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it has agreed to buy the German chemicals producer for 14.7 billion euros ($16.4 billion). Anheuser-Busch InBev gained 2.3% after Citigroup upgraded the Budweiser brewer’s stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Across the pond, Federal Reserve Chair Powell indicated overnight that the central bank would likely stick to 25 basis-point (bp) cuts henceforth after new data boosted confidence in economic growth and consumer spending.

“Markets building hopes of another 50 bp rate cut was overdone and we’ve seeing that optimism dialled back,” City Index’s Cincotta said.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares steady ahead of key regional inflation data

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Read more stories