AGL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (8.14%)
AIRLINK 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 47.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.68%)
DGKC 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
FCCL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.77%)
FFBL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
HUBC 122.19 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (2.58%)
HUMNL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.72%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
NBP 59.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.09%)
OGDC 145.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.97%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.22%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.14%)
SEARL 57.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.6%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
TPLP 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TREET 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-3.87%)
UNITY 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,568 Increased By 57.8 (0.68%)
BR30 25,795 Increased By 331 (1.3%)
KSE100 81,611 Increased By 496.6 (0.61%)
KSE30 25,945 Increased By 168.8 (0.65%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Around the world in three-and-a-half-years: Passengers set for inaugural voyage

  • Voyage will last 1,301 days, visiting all seven continents and stopping at 425 ports
Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 01:54pm
Photo: Villa Vie Residences
Photo: Villa Vie Residences

BELFAST: Cruise passengers are to set sail from Belfast on Monday on a three-and-a-half-year world voyage after being stranded in the city for months as the ship underwent unexpected repair works. Some plan to make it their forever home.

Passengers of the Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey, described as the world’s first continual cruise, can either buy their cabins for the entire operational life of the ship or rent them to travel segments of the journey.

The ship, with capacity for 650 passengers, was originally due to depart from the Northern Irish capital in May but was held up for repairs due to issues with its rudders and gearbox.

Royal Caribbean’s ‘Icon,’ world’s largest cruise ship, sets sail

After a series of sea trials, the Odyssey announced on social media on Friday that it had received approval from Britain’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Public Health and was looking forward to welcoming passengers aboard.

“It has just been dragging on (for a) long time,” said John Frim, from Canada, who together with his wife Monica opted for the cruise to mark their 50th wedding anniversary. “(But) we’ve never lost faith in the concept.”

Monica added: “We’re not happy about the delay… but when you think in a period of three-and-a-half years, what’s four months?”

The cruise company paid the guests’ accommodation costs in Belfast and elsewhere in Europe as compensation for the unexpected delay. And the White House said the number of storm-related deaths could go much higher.

Voyage to all 7 continents

The inaugural voyage will last 1,301 days, visiting all seven continents and stopping at 425 ports, ranging from Rio de Janeiro to Singapore. The ship is equipped with restaurants, a pool, spa, business centre and medical facilities. Even though passengers have been stuck in Belfast awaiting to board, they have tried to enjoy their time in the city.

“I will always have a fond place in my heart for Belfast,” said retired American wealth manager Holly Hennessy. “Meeting so many different kind people, living in an urban environment, being carless, and being away from American politics has been wonderful.”

Some of the passengers hope to stay on the cruise for the rest of their lives, such as Melody and John Hennessee, also from the United States, who told the BBC that the ship would now be their home.

Others fell in love as they waited for the repair works to be completed. Canadian Gian Perroni and American Angela Harsanyi met at the Belfast hotel where some of the passengers stayed, and announced their engagement last week.

“It probably couldn’t get any better than that, right?” Harsanyi told Sky News. “We’re getting married between the Panama Canal and Costa Rica.”

Villa Vie Residences' Odyssey

Comments

200 characters

Around the world in three-and-a-half-years: Passengers set for inaugural voyage

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: newly-formed SC bench resumes hearing

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Read more stories