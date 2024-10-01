AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
AIRLINK 130.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 47.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.55%)
DGKC 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.53%)
FCCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.22%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
OGDC 144.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.88%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.41%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
TPLP 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
TRG 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-5.11%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,550 Increased By 39.7 (0.47%)
BR30 25,691 Increased By 226.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 81,490 Increased By 376.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,914 Increased By 138.1 (0.54%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Qatar Airways buys into Virgin Australia, raising the stakes against Qantas

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 10:21am

SYDNEY: Qatar Airways will buy a 25% stake in Virgin Australia from US private equity firm Bain Capital, posing a tougher contest for Qantas Airways that has dominated Australian routes and pushed back against giving access to the Middle Eastern carrier.

The purchase of the minority stake for an undisclosed amount will need to be signed off by Australia’s government, which denied Qatar Airways’ requests last year to fly additional services into Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

“This partnership brings the missing piece to Virgin Australia’s longer-term strategy,” Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement.

“It means that we’ve got an important shareholder who has a scale that we don’t have, who has the expertise that we don’t have, that can help us compete better domestically by giving us access to that scale,” Hrdlicka said later in an interview with ABC television on Tuesday.

Shares in Qantas fell as much as 4.3% by 0239 GMT and were among the worst performers on the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

The stake sale also serves as a cornerstone investment ahead of an anticipated return of Virgin Australia into public ownership, the companies said.

Bain said last year it would explore an IPO of Virgin Australia, which it bought for A$3.5 billion ($2.42 billion) including liabilities after it was placed in voluntary administration in 2020.

Bain was targeting an A$1 billion listing, but the plans were delayed, Reuters reported last year.

Bain declined to comment further on the IPO plans.

Government approval

As part of the deal with Qatar Airways, Virgin Australia plans to launch flights from Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney to Doha with leased aircraft by mid-2025, subject to approval from Australia’s competition regulator.

That would allow Qatar to gain more traffic to its Doha hub, regardless of whether the Australian government approves Qatar Airways’ push for more flying rights.

The denial last year raised questions about the Australian government’s relationship with Qantas, which lobbied against more access for the Qatari carrier.

Qatar Airways posts 39% jump in annual profit to record $1.67 billion

Qantas has a partnership with Dubai-based Emirates, a rival of Qatar Airways.

Qantas did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer in Tuesday’s joint statement said his airline believed competition in aviation was “a good thing and it helps raise the bar, ultimately benefiting customers.”

Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board must approve the sale of the Virgin Australia stake to Qatar Airways, but the treasurer has the power after that to accept or reject the recommendation and impose conditions on the deal.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to pre-empt that process or comment further,” Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters after the deal was announced.

“More broadly, we do want to see a strong, secure airline industry that delivers for consumers.”

Qatar Airways also owns minority stakes in British Airways owner IAG, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways and China Southern Airlines.

Qatar Airways Sydney Brisbane Qantas Airways Cathay Pacific Airways Virgin Australia

Comments

200 characters

Qatar Airways buys into Virgin Australia, raising the stakes against Qantas

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

Read more stories