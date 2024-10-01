Newly elected SCCI chief spells out priorities

PESHAWAR: Newly elected president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fazal Muqeem Khan spelt out priorities and major goals set for his next two years tenure during his address at annual general meeting of the chamber held here on Monday.

SCCI’ AGM meeting was attended by Businessman Forum senior leader and former FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing office bearers of the chamber Fuad Ishaq, Sanaullah Khan, Ejaz Khan Afridi, newly elected Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shehryar Khan, members of the Election Commission, former presidents and newly elected executive committee members, traders, industrialists and shopkeepers, especially businessmen from CNG, petroleum sectors in a large number.

Fazal Muqeem affirmed commitment to protect rights of the business community, stating that they believed in selfless service of the business community and doors of the chamber will always remain open for them. The newly elected president strongly opposed the increase in the ratio of taxes and called for reforms to broaden existing tax-base and removal of hurdles in the way of sales and income tax refund. He demanded a revision in prices of electricity, gas and petroleum products must be made.

Muqeem saluted the business community for remaining steadfast despite unfavorable conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that relief to the war-affected business community amongst his topmost priority. He assured the policies would be crafted in consultation with traders and industrialists. He promised to take all chambers on board to stabilize the provincial economy.

Fazal Muqeem vowed to initiate efforts to strengthen bilateral trade with neighboring countries as well as Central Asian republics.

The newly elected president thanked the business community for electing candidates of Businessman Forum with majority in the SCCI elections and promised the trust had been laid on them; they will come up with the expectation of leadership and business community. He said targets have been set for the next two on his president-ship will make all out efforts to achieve them.

Ghazanfar Bilour also addressed the event and lauded the services of the outgoing cabinet of the chamber. He, on the occasion, expressed firm belief that the newly elected SCCI office bearers will work rapidly for betterment, welfare and relief of the business community.

