German CG praises transformative impact of Thar Coal project

LAHORE: The German Consul General Dr Rüdiger Lotz has said that the public-private partnership in Tharparkar is creating real, lasting value for both the country and its people.

He said this during his visit to the Thar Coal Block-II in Pakistan’s Tharparkar district, to observe the operations of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), the 660-MW Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) power plant, and the community development programs led by the Thar Foundation, the CSR wing of Block-II entities.

Reflecting on his visit, Dr Lotz said, “What I witnessed in Thar is truly remarkable, especially in terms of community development.”

The visit showcased the operational success of the mine-mouth power plant, which supplies affordable electricity to the national grid, and highlighted the Thar Foundation’s holistic approach to uplifting local communities through investments in healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, and sustainable infrastructure.

During the visit, Dr Lotz toured several Thar Foundation initiatives, gaining a deeper understanding of their positive impact on the local community. At the Thar Foundation School, he met with students and teachers, expressing his admiration for the quality of education provided. He also visited the Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) in Mithi, where he interacted with female students enrolled in the DAE (Diploma of Associate Engineering) mining program, which is supported by Thar Foundation scholarships. While there, he inaugurated a “Tailoring & Dressmaking” unit.

The Consul General also visited mobile clinics and the Thar Foundation hospital, commending the healthcare services available to the local community. Additionally, he toured cultural heritage sites such as Gori Mandir and Marvi Well and participated in a tree plantation activity, recognising the efforts to make Thar green. At a Reverse Osmosis (RO) unit, he interacted with female operators and distributed certificates to newly trained staff. At the mine site, Dr Lotz engaged with female dumper drivers, appreciating the initiative aimed at empowering local women in the workforce.

Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO of Engro Energy Limited, thanked the German Consul General for his visit and emphasized the importance of international collaboration in showcasing the progress made in Thar. “The Thar Coal Block II projects are delivering affordable and reliable electricity to the national grid, demonstrating the power of public-private partnerships in fostering sustainable development. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Sindh and our other partners for their continued support, by prioritising both energy security and the community wellbeing, we are committed to enable the prosperity of the nation,” he stated.

Amir Iqbal, CEO of SECMC & Thar Foundation, echoed these sentiments, saying, “We are honoured to host Dr Lotz and look forward to welcoming more international diplomats to witness the transformative impact Tharparkar is having on Pakistan’s development.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024