Fake video case of Azma Bokhari: Inquiry initiated against IO for submitting misleading reports, FIA informed LHC

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday informed the Lahore High Court that an inquiry had been initiated against the Investigating Officer (IO) for submitting misleading reports regarding a fake video case of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari.

The LHC Chief Justice directed the Director General (DG) FIA to complete the investigation within ten days and also instructed him to submit a report on legal aspects concerning the social media platform “X” (formerly known as Twitter) being operational in Pakistan and rose till October 11.

Earlier, DG FIA appeared before the court and stated that the names of those involved in the case had been added to the stop list, and red warrants were being issued for individuals currently abroad.

The DG informed the court that social media platforms like Facebook and X did not have formal agreements with the government, which hindered the agency’s operations.

The DG asked for more time to complete the investigation in the case.

The Information Minister alleged in her petition that PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan edited the photos and videos and made them viral on social media.

She said despite a complaint filed to the FIA, no action was taken against the activist and other suspects.

She sought court directions for action against the PTI activist and others, including placing their names on the Exit Control List.

