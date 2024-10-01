Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

There’s no need for military operations in Balochistan: Bugti

INP Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said on Monday that there was no need to continue military operations in the restive province of Balochistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta alongside Adeela Baloch, the CM said that young people were being deceived through false propaganda to stand up against the state.

“We are making arrangements for better education for the girls of Balochistan. The militants are using young brains for their own gains. These people are not serving Balochistan in any way,” he highlighted.

Condemning the recent incident in Panjgur where seven labourers from Multan were killed by the separatist elements, he said separatists would never be able to achieve their purposes.

He also lauded Adeela Baloch whom he thanked for abnegating the path of militancy and chose to stand with the state.

Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti

