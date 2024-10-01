Sheikh Umer Rehan elected PVMA chairman for 2024-26 term

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Umer Rehan has been elected as new Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2024-26.

Asjad Arif and Khalid Islam Sheikh were also unanimously elected Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively for the year 2024-2026.

The Secretary General PVMA Monday announced the final results at 80th Annual General Body Meeting of the Association at FPCCI Capital House, Islamabad.

The Executive Committee and Members of PVMA congratulated Sheikh Umer Rehan and hoped that being a veteran, seasoned and experienced person he will fully utilize his potentialities to resolve the problems being faced by the ghee/cooking oil industry.

The event was held at FPCCI Capital House, Islamabad to bid farewell to the outgoing Chairman Sheikh Abdul Razzaque and to welcome the incoming Chairman Sheikh UmerRehan.

Razzaque and Sheikh Umer Rehan, in their speeches highlighted, the challenges being faced by the industry. Sheikh Umer Rehan thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and assured to solve their problems on fast track basis.

