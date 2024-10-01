Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-01

Sheikh Umer Rehan elected PVMA chairman for 2024-26 term

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Umer Rehan has been elected as new Chairman Pa-kistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA)...
Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Sheikh Umer Rehan has been elected as new Chairman Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the year 2024-26.

Asjad Arif and Khalid Islam Sheikh were also unanimously elected Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively for the year 2024-2026.

The Secretary General PVMA Monday announced the final results at 80th Annual General Body Meeting of the Association at FPCCI Capital House, Islamabad.

The Executive Committee and Members of PVMA congratulated Sheikh Umer Rehan and hoped that being a veteran, seasoned and experienced person he will fully utilize his potentialities to resolve the problems being faced by the ghee/cooking oil industry.

The event was held at FPCCI Capital House, Islamabad to bid farewell to the outgoing Chairman Sheikh Abdul Razzaque and to welcome the incoming Chairman Sheikh UmerRehan.

Razzaque and Sheikh Umer Rehan, in their speeches highlighted, the challenges being faced by the industry. Sheikh Umer Rehan thanked the members for reposing confidence in him and assured to solve their problems on fast track basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PVMA Sheikh Umer Rehan

Comments

200 characters

Sheikh Umer Rehan elected PVMA chairman for 2024-26 term

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

PCB made Rs16.386m ‘illicit’ payments to BoG members: AGP

Significant rise in LPG prices

Read more stories