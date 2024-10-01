Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Why social media platforms not accountable to anyone: Azma Bokhari

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that social media platforms are making money in Pakistan but are not accountable to anyone.

Talking to media, here on Monday, Azma emphasized that if social media apps cannot be regulated, they should be shutdown. She noted that social media is being regulated in the whole world except Pakistan.

“Despite my two to three months of struggle, I still have not received any relief. FIA officials come and complain that they cannot question social media apps due to lack of capacity. This highlights the state of social media in Pakistan, where everyone is free and unaccountable,” Azma said.

She remarked that KPK House has become a stronghold for terrorists, where people commit crimes and live without fear, challenging the writ of the state.

“It is unacceptable to defame someone without any accountability,” she added.

