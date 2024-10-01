Eleven die in Iran of bootleg alcohol intoxication

TEHRAN: At least seven people died in Iran after consuming bootleg booze, state media said Monday, bringing the death toll from alcohol poisoning to 11 in two days in a country where such drinks are banned.

The latest deaths occurred in the northern province of Mazandaran and included six men and a woman, the official news agency IRNA reported, citing judicial authorities.

It had previously reported the deaths of two people from alcoholic poisoning in Mazandaran.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency said 57 people suffering from “ethanol or methanol” intoxication had been hospitalised since Sunday in the northern province.

IRNA later revised the number down to 53 people.

On Sunday, the news agency said four people died of alcohol poisoning in neighbouring Gilan province after 20 were hospitalised following bootleg booze consumption.