World ‘safer’ without Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, says Blinken

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the world is safer after Israel killed Hassan Nasrallah, describing the Hezbollah chief as a “brutal terrorist” while insisting diplomacy was the Middle East’s best chance at stability.

“The region, the world are safer without him,” Blinken, speaking in Washington, said of the deceased leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group.

“Hassan Nasrallah was a brutal terrorist whose many victims included Americans, Israelis, civilians in Lebanon, civilians in Syria and many others as well,” he continued during opening remarks at a meeting of countries in the coalition fighting the Islamic State jihadist group.

“During his leadership of Hezbollah, the group terrorized people across the region and prevented Lebanon from fully moving forward as a country.”

Despite the recent, dramatic escalation in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the United States still believes diplomacy is the best path forward for the region, Blinken said.

“The United States will continue to work with our partners in the region and around the world to advance a diplomatic resolution that provides real security to Israel, to Lebanon, and allow citizens on both sides of the border to return to their homes,” he said. “We likewise, will continue working to secure a ceasefire deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, eases the suffering in Gaza, preserves the possibility of a more lasting, secure peace for the entire region.” Diplomacy, he said, remains “the best and only path to achieving greater stability in the Middle East,” and Washington is “committed to urgently driving these efforts forward.”