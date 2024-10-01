AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
World Print 2024-10-01

Garment workers’ protests leave one dead in Bangladesh

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 07:40am

DHAKA: A garment worker was shot dead and at least 20 others were injured on Monday in a violent clash between protesting workers and police in Bangladesh, forcing the closures of several factories.

The unrest erupted after hundreds of garment workers blocked a major highway, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions, in Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka, police said.

Agitated workers hurled bricks at law enforcement vehicles, injuring police officers, a local police official said.

Bangladesh, one of the world’s largest clothing production hubs, has been grappling with widespread protests in recent weeks, leading to the closure of dozens of factories.

This has further exacerbated an existing production backlog caused by political turmoil and recent floods, industry insiders said.

Garment industry leaders have urged the government to bolster security measures to ensure their production units can continue operating amid ongoing labour unrest, despite having addressed most of the workers’ demands.

“We are calling for enhanced safety measures, as the factories remain vulnerable due to the unrest,” said Abdullah Hil Rakib, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. “Without adequate security, the factories will continue to face disruptions.”

