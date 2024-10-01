AGL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.05%)
AIRLINK 131.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.77%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
FFBL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
FFL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
HUBC 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.75%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.98%)
MLCF 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
NBP 59.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
OGDC 143.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.13%)
PAEL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
PPL 107.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PRL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.32%)
PTC 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 45.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-5.75%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,513 Increased By 3.4 (0.04%)
BR30 25,546 Increased By 82.6 (0.32%)
KSE100 81,228 Increased By 113.5 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,854 Increased By 78.3 (0.3%)
World Print 2024-10-01

12 Tunisians dead as boat capsizes off Djerba

AFP Published 01 Oct, 2024 07:41am

TUNIS: At least 12 Tunisians including three children were found dead after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of the southeastern island of Djerba on Monday, a judicial official said.

The boat went down at dawn and 29 people were rescued, Medenine court spokesman Fethi Baccouche told AFP, adding five men and four women were among the dead, and that the cause of the sinking remained unknown.

The Tunisian National Guard said it was alerted by four migrants who swam back ashore.

Radio Tataouine said the boat had about 60 passengers on board. It remained unclear how many were still missing.

Tunisian media outlets said the migrants had set sail from the peninsula of Ras Rmel Hachana in northern Djerba and were heading to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

