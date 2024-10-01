Cotton market remain steady with low volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,400 to Rs18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,400 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs18,200 to Rs18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,000 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,200 to Rs17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,200 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs19,900 to Rs20,200 per maund.

2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Jhole were sold at Rs17,400 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs17,700 to Rs18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Kumb, 200 bales of Kandiyaro, 200 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs17,400 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs17,400 to Rs17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Marrot, 600 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Haroonabad, 800 bales of Chishtian, 200 bales of Hasil Pur, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs18,500 per maund and 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs18,000 per maund.

Polyester Fiber was available at Rs357 per Kg.

