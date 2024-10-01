HYBRID RICE: A JOURNEY TO HIGH YIELDS AND PROSPERITY

TEXT: With over 70 years of experience, Guard has successfully established itself as a strong brand in Pakistan. From its humble beginnings in 1948 as an automobile filter manufacturer, Guard has grown to become a pioneer and market leader in the industry. Today, Guard is not only known for its quality automobile filters & research of new verities of seed but also for its rice division.

Rice has special significance in Asia, where about 90% of the rice is produced and consumed as staple food. Though in Pakistan it is the second most favorite food after wheat, even then increasing mouths to feed in the country and decreasing land and water resources available for rice cultivation needs serious and concrete efforts through research & development to come up with such rice technologies that will result in higher yields.

Realizing the importance of private seed research, Guard Agricultural Research & Services established in 1989. Guard Agri started research to develop new hybrid seed in collaboration with Hunan Rice Research Institute (HRRI) Hunan, China in 1999. Later on for commercialization of hybrid rice we made joint venture with Yuan LongPing High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd, China which is off shoot of HRRI, having shareholding of eminent scientist and breeder, Professor Yuan Longping who is inventor of hybrid rice technology and is also known as “father of hybrid rice”.

With special focus on looming water scarcity and climate change threats which are posing serious threat to national food security. Our company has emerged as a leader in demand-driven research in agriculture, challenging the monopoly of public sector institutions and multinationals. Government has approved Thirteen Hybrid and Two Open Pollinated Rice verities of Guard Agri, having tolerance against heat and water scarcity.

With great passion to increase productivity of farming sector, we are actively striving to achieve food security in an untiring effort spanning over past 35 years. We successfully pioneered the introduction of hybrid rice seed in Pakistan with collaboration of Chinese scientists for which Government of Pakistan honored me Sitara-e-Imtiaz for contribution in revolution of rice production which doubled the income of farmers, resulting in changing socio-economic conditions and poverty alleviation in rural Sindh. The surplus rice production resulted in increased rice exports bringing in valuable foreign exchange.

Another key factor in Guard's success is its ability to adapt to the changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. The brand has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly introducing new varieties and packaging options to cater to the evolving tastes and lifestyles of its consumers. This agility has not only helped Guard stay ahead of its competitors but also establish itself as a trendsetter in the industry.

Guard's rice division was the first to introduce packed and branded rice in Pakistan, a revolutionary concept at the time. This move not only transformed the rice industry in Pakistan but also set the standard for quality and consistency in the market. Guard rice quickly became the go-to brand for consumers who wanted premium-quality rice that was hygienically packed and assured the highest level of purity.

What sets Guard apart from its competitors is its dedication to maintaining the highest quality standards across all its products. From sourcing the best quality rice grains to employing strict quality control measures at every stage of the production process, Guard ensures that every grain of rice that reaches the consumers' table is of the highest quality.

But Guard's success as a brand goes beyond its products. It is the strong brand values and commitment to customer satisfaction that have built trust and loyalty among its consumers. Guard understands the importance of listening to its customers and addressing their needs and concerns. The company invests heavily in customer service and believes in going above and beyond to ensure that every customer has a positive experience with the brand. This focus on customer satisfaction has created a loyal customer base that keeps coming back to Guard for their rice needs.

In addition to its success in the domestic market, Guard has also made significant strides in the international arena. The brand is now exported to over 42 international markets, showcasing the global appeal and trust that it has garnered over the years. Guard rice has become synonymous with Pakistani rice, known for its superior quality and taste across borders.

Being founding chairman of Seed Association of Pakistan (SAP), Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), Pakistan Hi-Tech Hybrid Seed Association and former President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), I believe with untiring efforts of local scientists, the role of private sector in seed research and development is increasing day by day, as I have closely worked with Government and Private researchers.

In conclusion, Guard is a strong brand that has earned its reputation through years of dedication, innovation, and commitment to quality. It has successfully positioned itself as a market leader in the rice industry. With a strong brand identity, a loyal customer base, and a global presence, Guard is poised to continue its success story for years to come.

Shahzad Ali Malik (SI)

Chief Executive

Guard Agricultural Research & Services (Pvt.) Ltd

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024