Yousaf Hussain elected as OICCI president for 2024-2026

Yousuf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), has been elected as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2024-2026 term.

The announcement was made during a general meeting of the OICCI held on Monday.

In addition to the president, managing director and CEO of Nestle Pakistan Ltd Jason Avancena was elected as senior vice president, while managing director and CEO of Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt.) Ltd Syed Ali Akbar will serve as vice president.

The newly elected managing committee also includes key business leaders from sectors such as banking, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

The new committee for the 2024-2026 term includes:

Yousaf Hussain, Faysal Bank Ltd. Jason Avancena, Nestle Pakistan Ltd. Syed Ali Akbar, Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt.) Ltd. Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim, Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd. (Jazz) Ahmed Khan Bozai, Citibank NA, Pakistan Asif Ahmad, IBM Italia SPA Farheen Salman Amir, Lipton Pakistan Ltd. Fahd K Chinoy, Pakistan Cables Ltd. Fahd K Chinoy, Pakistan Cables Ltd. Hafsa Shamsie, Roche Pakistan Ltd. Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Martin Dow Marker Ltd. M Adil Khattak, Attock Refinery Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, United Bank Ltd.

In his address to the members, OICCI’s new president Yousuf Hussain acknowledged the complex economic environment Pakistan faces, pointing to both challenges and opportunities.

“Pakistan today stands at a critical crossroads. While inflation is easing and we’re seeing a slight recovery in GDP growth, the country still faces structural challenges. However, these challenges also represent opportunities for pushing necessary reforms, driving innovation, and fostering a business environment that promotes sustainable development,” he stated.

Outgoing OICCI president Rehan Shaikh, who will continue to serve as an ex-officio member of the managing committee, highlighted the chamber’s role in engaging with government bodies and offering strategic solutions to pressing economic challenges.

“In the 2023-2024 term, OICCI actively showcased Pakistan’s investment opportunities to foreign delegations and potential investors, emphasising the country’s potential for growth and positioning it as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). Their efforts remain focused on unlocking Pakistan’s future economic prospects,” Shaikh remarked.