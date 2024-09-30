Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yousaf Hussain elected as OICCI president for 2024-2026

BR Web Desk Published 30 Sep, 2024 08:36pm

Yousuf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), has been elected as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2024-2026 term.

The announcement was made during a general meeting of the OICCI held on Monday.

In addition to the president, managing director and CEO of Nestle Pakistan Ltd Jason Avancena was elected as senior vice president, while managing director and CEO of Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt.) Ltd Syed Ali Akbar will serve as vice president.

Interview with Yousaf Hussain - President & CEO, Faysal Bank Ltd

The newly elected managing committee also includes key business leaders from sectors such as banking, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

The new committee for the 2024-2026 term includes:

  1. Yousaf Hussain, Faysal Bank Ltd.
  2. Jason Avancena, Nestle Pakistan Ltd.
  3. Syed Ali Akbar, Pakistan Tobacco Company (Pvt.) Ltd.
  4. Aamir Hafeez Ibrahim, Pakistan Mobile Communications Ltd. (Jazz)
  5. Ahmed Khan Bozai, Citibank NA, Pakistan
  6. Asif Ahmad, IBM Italia SPA
  7. Farheen Salman Amir, Lipton Pakistan Ltd.
  8. Fahd K Chinoy, Pakistan Cables Ltd.
  9. Fahd K Chinoy, Pakistan Cables Ltd.
  10. Hafsa Shamsie, Roche Pakistan Ltd.
  11. Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Martin Dow Marker Ltd.
  12. M Adil Khattak, Attock Refinery
  13. Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, United Bank Ltd.

In his address to the members, OICCI’s new president Yousuf Hussain acknowledged the complex economic environment Pakistan faces, pointing to both challenges and opportunities.

“Pakistan today stands at a critical crossroads. While inflation is easing and we’re seeing a slight recovery in GDP growth, the country still faces structural challenges. However, these challenges also represent opportunities for pushing necessary reforms, driving innovation, and fostering a business environment that promotes sustainable development,” he stated.

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 60%, clocks in at Rs7bn in Apr-June

Outgoing OICCI president Rehan Shaikh, who will continue to serve as an ex-officio member of the managing committee, highlighted the chamber’s role in engaging with government bodies and offering strategic solutions to pressing economic challenges.

“In the 2023-2024 term, OICCI actively showcased Pakistan’s investment opportunities to foreign delegations and potential investors, emphasising the country’s potential for growth and positioning it as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). Their efforts remain focused on unlocking Pakistan’s future economic prospects,” Shaikh remarked.

OICCI Faysal Bank Limited FBL Yousaf Hussain Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry OICCI elections OICCI managing committee

Comments

200 characters

Yousaf Hussain elected as OICCI president for 2024-2026

KSE-100 closes marginally lower as late-session buying trims losses

Defection law verdict: Justice Munib Akhtar skips hearing

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Britain calls for ceasefire after Israeli strikes in Lebanon

SC sets aside LHC order on poll tribunals in Punjab

Oil prices set to fall for third month despite Middle East conflict

Pakistan’s HUBCO plans to enter lithium mining, battery manufacturing

Kohinoor Power, Saritow Spinning cancel proposed amalgamation citing economic challenges

Israeli strikes kill Hamas leader in Lebanon and three Palestinian leaders in Beirut

Read more stories