Humbert beats Machac to reach Japan Open final

TOKYO: France’s Ugo Humbert will try to extend his perfect finals record after beating the Czech Republic’s Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on Monday to reach the Japan Open title match.

Humbert is unbeaten in all six of his previous finals on the ATP tour and he will go for a seventh in Tokyo when he takes on either countryman Arthur Fils or Denmark’s Holger Rune.

The 26-year-old has already won titles in Dubai and Marseille this year and he said he would “try to find a solution” to lift another trophy.

“When you’re in the final it’s sad to lose the last match,” said Humbert, the world number 19.

“I love to play finals because it’s a big chance to win a title, and that’s why I think I’m pretty good.

“I always say, you don’t have to play a final, you have to win it.”

Fils was set to take on number six seed Rune later Monday.

If Fils were to win, it would set up the first all-French final on the ATP tour in four years.

Humbert and Fils played doubles together at the Paris Olympics, losing in the opening round.

“If Arthur wins, it’s going to be a great final for French tennis,” said Humbert.

“It will not be easy because it’s a friend.”

Humbert took control early against world number 34 Machac but the Czech came back to win the second set.

Humbert made the decisive break to take a 4-2 lead in the third.

“First I talked to myself, because my energy was so low,” Humbert said of his mindset entering the final set.

“I tried to activate something and just played every point like 100 percent.”