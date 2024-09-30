PCB announces ticket prices for Pakistan vs England Test series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced ticket prices for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England.

In a statement today, the cricket board said that tickets can now be purchased online at PCB.tcs.com.pk, and physical tickets will be available for purchase at different TCS outlets from October 4.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. The first two Test matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) from October 7 to 19. The third Test match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from October 24 to 28.

Also, box offices outside match venues (MCS and RCS) will be operational a day before the Test matches.

“To encourage fans to come in large numbers, the entrance to the General enclosures (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) will be free on opening day of both Test matches in Multan,” the PCB said.

It added that entry to the premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free for the first day of the Rawalpindi Test as well.

For the first Test, General enclosure tickets will be priced at Rs50 on days 2, 3, and 4, while fans can buy Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed enclosure tickets for Rs100 on the fifth and final day.

For First-class enclosures (Wasim Akram and Elahi Brothers), tickets will be available at Rs100 for four days of the first Test, while the tickets will cost Rs200 for fans witnessing the action on the fifth day.

For Premium enclosures (Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas), tickets will be available for Rs200 each from Monday to Thursday (Day 1, 2,3 and 4) and for Rs300 on the fifth day.

VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) and PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq) tickets will be available for fans for Rs300 and Rs2,000, respectively for the first four days of the first Test match. On the fifth day, VIP enclosure tickets will be available at Rs400 and PCB Gallery (Inzamam ul Haq enclosure) tickets will be available at Rs2,500. PCB Gallery ticket includes lunch as well.

For the second Test match to be played from October 15 to 19 at the same venue, tickets for general enclosures for day 2 and 3, will be available at Rs50, while general enclosures tickets for the fourth and fifth day will be available at Rs100.

For first-class and premium enclosures, fans can purchase tickets at PKR 100 and PKR 200, respectively for the first three days of the Test match. For the last two days, tickets of first-class and premium enclosures will be accessible to fans at PKR 200 and PKR 300, respectively.

The ticket price for VIP enclosures and PCB Gallery will be Rs300 and Rs2,000, respectively for the first three days of the Test, while for both places, tickets on Friday and Saturday (Day 4 and 5), will be available at Rs400 and Rs2,500, respectively.

For the third Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, entry to premium enclosures (Miran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir and Yasir Arafat) will be free on the opening day.

For the second day, the tickets for the premium enclosures will be available at Rs200, while for the remaining days of the third Test, the premium enclosures tickets will be available to fans at Rs300. VIP enclosure (Imran Khan and Javed Miandad) tickets will cost Rs400 for the first two days and Rs500 for the remaining days.

The seats at the PCB Gallery, which includes lunch as well, will be available at Rs2,000 for action on Thursday and Friday (Day 1 and 2), while on the remaining days of the Test match, fans can purchase gallery tickets for Rs2,500.