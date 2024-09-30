Hezbollah deputy says group will select new chief ‘at earliest opportunity’

BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem said Monday that his group would choose a new chief “at the earliest opportunity” after Israel killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

He also said the Iran-backed movement would keep fighting Israel and that it was ready to face any ground offensive.

“We will select a new secretary-general for the party at the earliest opportunity,” Qassem said in a speech broadcast by Hezbollah’s Al-Manar channel, the first address by a senior group leader since Nasrallah’s death Friday.

He did not say when the selection would take place, or when Nasrallah’s funeral would be held.

Qassem said Nasrallah was killed while meeting with four others – Iranian General Abbas Nilforoushan, Hezbollah’s top commander in southern Lebanon Ali Karake, and two other group members.

He denied Israeli military claims that he was killed with more than 20 other comrades.

Qassem said Hezbollah would continue “confronting the Israeli enemy in support of Gaza and Palestine, in defence of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the assassinations and the killing of civilians”.

“We will face any scenario and we are ready if Israel decides to enter by land, the resistance forces are ready for any ground confrontation,” he added.