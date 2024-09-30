AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-30

Constitutional court proposal: Lawyers urge judges to distance themselves

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published September 30, 2024 Updated September 30, 2024 07:36am

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of lawyers from across the country on Sunday called upon the apex court and high courts judges to distance themselves from a proposed federal constitutional court, saying that any complicity in this regard would be tantamount to the defacement of the constitution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government this month sought to get a package of 52 constitutional amendments passed from the parliament but could not present it in the house due to lack of the required two-thirds majority needed to pass it.

The proposed amendments are expected to establish a federal constitutional court, raise the retirement age of superior judges by three years and modify the process for the appointment of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Lawyers’ bodies advocate formation of ‘Federal Constitutional Court’

The matter has raised widespread concerns among lawyer community, opposition parties and independent experts who say the moves are aimed at increasing the government’s power in making key judicial appointments and dealing with the defection of lawmakers during house votes.

“An assault on our Constitutional compact is being cloaked in the thin garb of arguments grounded in the supremacy of law. These are arguments that do not withstand the slightest intellectual scrutiny, given any serious consideration,” a group of over 300 senior lawyers said in an open letter addressed to the judges of high courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

We urge you — the judges of our constitutional courts — not to recognize this proposed court if such a bill is passed. We urge those of you who may be hand-picked to serve on it not to do so. Complicity will be no defence of the Constitution: it will be its defacement.”

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has dubbed the amendments as an attempt to grant an extension to incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is widely viewed to be aligned with the ruling coalition and in opposition to its chief rival, the PTI.

“We refuse to engage, in good faith, with any such ideas because they are not ideas rooted in good faith,” the lawyers said, in their open letter to the judges of Pakistan’s superior courts.

A large number of prominent lawmakers belonging to ruling coalition - PPP and PML-N - are also not in favour of the proposed amendments, but the powers that be are bent upon getting it passed from parliament by hook or by crook, said a senior PML-N leader who declined to be named.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC parliament apex court lawyers PM Shehbaz Sharif judges High Courts constitutional court constitutional amendments

Comments

200 characters

Constitutional court proposal: Lawyers urge judges to distance themselves

Minister stresses urgency of reform to reshape ‘DNA’

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Body formed to ensure enhanced public sector import thru Gwadar port

CCP suggests govt to swiftly implement CTBCM model

Pakistan terms killing of Hassan Nasrallah ‘reckless act’

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

REAP chairman hails removal of MEP cap

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Read more stories