ET orders re-election at 15 polling stations in Quetta’s PB-45

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal, led by High Court Judge Justice Abdullah Baloch, has released a detailed decision regarding rigging allegations in the Balochistan Assembly seat PB-45 (Quetta-VIII).

The success of People’s Party candidate Ali Madad Jatak was challenged by JUI’s Muhammad Usman Perkani.

The tribunal identified irregularities at 15 polling stations, accusing the Election Commission of failing to conduct transparent elections. It cited incidents of missing ballot boxes and election materials, with evidence pointing to collusion between the Returning Officer and local police personnel.

At one polling station, SHO New Sariab forcibly removed election materials before voting began. Despite presiding officers reporting these irregularities, no action was taken.

The tribunal found the voting patterns at the disputed polling stations suspicious, with Ali Madad Jatak receiving an abnormally high number of votes.