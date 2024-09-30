AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-30

Renewable energy from wind and solar: Ahsan for mobilising private and public finance

Recorder Report Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

LAHORE: Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday stated that Pakistan has huge potential to produce renewable energy from wind and solar – 30000 megawatts and three billion megawatts respectively. “But we need to mobilize private and public finance to realize that potential,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the start of the second day of Asia Energy Transition Summit 2024 held at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The two-day event was organized by LUMS in collaboration with Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition (PREC), a conglomerate of research institutions, civil society organizations and just energy transition activists.

Speaking as special guest during the event, Iqbal said that the federal government was working on five important pillars to ensure Pakistan’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy. “These pillars include a framework for innovation, to find technology-based solutions, mobilization of finances through previously untapped or non-existing sources such as an Asia energy transition fund; policy harmonization not just within Pakistan but across Asia; regional collaboration and the development of integrated energy markets across Asia; and ensuring a just energy transition,” he said.

Senator Sherry Rehman, who spoke towards the end of the day’s proceedings also stressed the need for mobilizing finance for tackling the twin challenges of climate change and energy transition. She recounted some of her experiences when she was working as the federal minister for climate change in 2022-23 and highlighted the opportunities and obstacles that Pakistan faces while trying to mobilize international finance.

Speaking during another session, co-convener of Parliamentary Forum on Energy and Economy Sher Ali Arbab, explained how the energy policy in Pakistan is still highly centralized in Islamabad even when this sector has been dissolved to the provinces under the 18th amendment. “Though the three provinces of Baluchistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh have a lot of potential to produce hydropower, solar power and wind power, the centralized policy and planning framework is seriously hindering them from realizing this potential” he said.

Others who also spoke on different aspects of energy transition and the financing required for it include Dr Fiaz Chaudhry, Chairman board of directors of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), Shahjahan Mirza, the head of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

renewable energy Ahsan iqbal solar and wind energy Planning Minister

Comments

200 characters

Renewable energy from wind and solar: Ahsan for mobilising private and public finance

Minister stresses urgency of reform to reshape ‘DNA’

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Body formed to ensure enhanced public sector import thru Gwadar port

CCP suggests govt to swiftly implement CTBCM model

Pakistan terms killing of Hassan Nasrallah ‘reckless act’

Constitutional court proposal: Lawyers urge judges to distance themselves

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

REAP chairman hails removal of MEP cap

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Read more stories