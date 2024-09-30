Celestia IT Tower: CBD completes raft concrete pouring

LAHORE: Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has achieved a major construction milestone by completing the raft concrete pouring for the Celestia IT Tower which is under construction at Pakistan’s largest and premiere IT city CBD NSIT City.

This significant progress mark as an important step toward developing the much-anticipated IT city, said a spokesman of the CBD.

The development was witnessed by the CEO of CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, during his recent visit to NSIT City. He assessed the on-ground progress of the Celestia IT Tower and expressed satisfaction with the project’s pace.

Executive Director Technical CBD Punjab Riaz Hussain, Director Marketing Waseem Siddiq, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Project Management Asif Babar, Project Director NESPAK Jamshaid Janjua, and key contractors were also present at the occasion.

During the visit, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain provided a detailed briefing on the project’s progress. He shared that the raft concrete pouring phase had been successfully completed, and work on the columns and retaining walls of the tower is currently underway. He further noted that CBD Punjab is progressing ahead of its planned schedule, a testament to the team’s dedication and commitment.

CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin also chaired a progress review meeting with key project stakeholders. During the meeting, he expressed confidence in the ongoing work and reiterated that the Celestia IT Tower will be completed within the timeframe set by Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz. “I am satisfied with the pace of work, and I am confident that this project will be completed as per the Chief Minister’s directives.

The Celestia IT Tower will revolutionize the IT sector in Punjab, offering world-class infrastructure to businesses and technology firms,” Amin stated.

In addition to the Celestia IT Tower, work on the surrounding infrastructure, including the construction of 250-feet, 150 feet, 100-feet road loops, is progressing rapidly, with clearing activities already completed.

The Celestia IT Tower is poised to become a game-changer for the region’s technology ecosystem, fostering innovation, and offering a cutting-edge environment for tech companies to thrive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024