Situation in KP very alarming: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that after a flop show in Kahna, PTI failed to invade Rawalpindi. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the situation is very alarming, with rampant kidnappings and the TTP setting properties ablaze.

Educational institutions are being closed, and the province’s debt has skyrocketed to 630 billion rupees. Bokhari urged Gandapur to stop playing the role of a “second-rate Maula Jatt” and instead focus on the welfare of the people in his province.

She further questioned the Balochistan government, asking how much longer the blood of innocent Punjabis would continue to be shed in the province.

Azma said that In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of universities is being reduced from 32 to 12 due to a shortage of funds. The number of non-functional schools has reached 543, and over 30,000 teaching positions remain vacant. These people are wasting their province’s resources on rallies and protests. In contrast, Punjab is increasing its number of universities, building new IT universities, providing meals to children, and hiring thousands of teachers.

She expressed these thoughts during a press conference at DGPR. She said that the blood of Punjabis is not cheap. Whenever someone from another province comes to Punjab, we welcome and protect them with open arms. Sadly, terrorism has increased in Balochistan. Together, we will defeat the conspiracy to pit Punjabis and Baloch against each other.

She added that Gandapur wants to incite violence between Pakhtuns and Punjabis. Why don’t they protest in KPK? Protesting there would prevent the waste of public resources.

The people of Punjab have completely rejected them. Sheikh Waqas and Barrister Saif admitted that people in Punjab didn’t come out to support them. Barrister Saif doesn’t leave his house, hiding in his bunker, but heeps issuing statements.

The information minister added that the people of Punjab are happy with their Chief Minister and do not want to be a part of any trouble-making schemes.

She also mentioned that Gandapur talked about firing bullets in Punjab. “I want to tell him that bullets are already being fired in KPK, where the Taliban roam freely. In the Gandapur area, D.I. Khan, the son of a DSP was kidnapped and killed, and TTP members are setting properties on fire, yet no one is held accountable.” The Chief Minister of KPK has never called a meeting on law and order.

She pointed out that Aleema Khan told the judge that she wanted to participate in protests, and she was escorted there with full protocol. Their facilitators should realize that these people use human rights and democracy as a cover for terrorism. From the attack on Parliament to May 9, whenever they’ve had the opportunity, they’ve resorted to terrorism. They want to sabotage the upcoming SCO summit with their disruptive tactics.

