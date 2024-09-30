AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-30

Gilani condemns killing of labourers in Panjgur

APP Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, on Sunday, strongly condemned the tragic shooting incident in Panjgur, where miscreants opened fire on laborers.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, he extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased labourers and prayed for the departed souls.

He said that the unjustified killing of innocent labourers is against all human values, and those responsible for this heinous act deserve no leniency. “In this moment of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved families,” he said.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, Senator Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition Senator Shibli Faraz also condemned the brutal attack in Panjgur, expressing their outrage over the tragic incident.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Senate chairman Panjgur Panjgur attack

