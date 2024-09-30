MWM’s rally turns violent in Karachi

KARACHI: A protest rally arranged by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) attempting to march towards the US Consulate turned into violent, prompting police to take strict action.

Following the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, different politico-religious parties staged protest in different parts of the country including Karachi. Law enforcers resorted to baton charge, tear gas shelling, and aerial firing to disperse the protesters, as the MWM rally attempted to march towards the US Consulate here Sunday.

The protesters damaged two police vehicles, set a motorcycle on fire, and broke the windows of a private TV channel’s DSNG van, injuring several journalists and seizing their mobile phones.