20 labourers kidnapped after attack on gas company camp

NNI Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

MUSA KHEl: In a violent incident in the Musa Khel district of the Loralai Division, armed individuals attacked a gas company’s camp, kidnapping more than 20 labourers.

According to police reports, the attackers also opened fire on the camp located near the national highway and set fire to eight bulldozers before fleeing the scene with the abducted labourers.

The police have launched an investigation into the attack, but no group has yet claimed responsibility. The situation has raised concerns about the safety of workers and the security of vital infrastructure in the region.

Musakhel is a district in the northeast of the Balochistan province of Pakistan. It became a separate district in 1992, before which it was a tehsil within Loralai District. Musakhel District is now part of the Loralai Division, which was created

after splitting the Zhob Division.

