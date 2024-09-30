AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-30

France’s debt weighs heavier ahead of budget debate

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2024 07:06am

PARIS: France’s vast public debt pile grew in the second quarter, official figures showed, as Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s shaky minority government girds itself for a gruelling budget debate.

New borrowings of 68.9 billion euros ($77 billion) between April and June increased the country’s debt pile to almost 3.23 trillion euros, or 112 percent of annual output, data from statistics agency INSEE showed.

The figures underline the scale of the challenge for Barnier, the former European Union commissioner and Brexit negotiator heading a centrist and conservative coalition heavily outnumbered in the National Assembly lower house.

With the chamber roughly divided in three since July’s parliamentary election, the NFP left alliance and far-right National Rally (RN) could oust the new government at any time if they joined forces in a confidence vote.

There is scepticism among financial players of Paris’ ability to get its debt and annual deficit under control.

Ratings agency S&P downgraded France’s creditworthiness earlier this year.

And just this week the yield on France’s debt — the return investors can expect for holding 10-year government bonds — outstripped the measure for Spain for the first time since 2006, pointing to falling confidence among investors.

Barnier is expected to lay out the broad strokes of his policy Tuesday in a speech to lawmakers that will also be closely watched by markets.

His new budget minister Laurent Saint-Martin said Wednesday that the draft 2025 budget law would be filed “in the week beginning October 9”.

“Our public finances are in a grave state, and I won’t beat around the bush,” Saint-Martin said, warning that this year’s annual budget deficit would likely top six percent of GDP — twice the European Union limit.

He blamed lower-than-expected tax receipts and companies holding off on hiring and investment for much of the worsened picture, as well as saying local and regional administrations had spent more than planned.

“We will have to make a significant collective effort” to get the public finances under control, Saint-Martin warned.

Barnier and his team say they aim for more spending cuts than tax increases to right the ship, prompting accusations of “austerity” from the left.

But the prime minister said Sunday that higher levies on big firms and very wealthy individuals could be part of the equation.

Michel Barnier budget debt

Comments

200 characters

France’s debt weighs heavier ahead of budget debate

Minister stresses urgency of reform to reshape ‘DNA’

Gwadar power plant: Chinese co CPPCL shows conditional willingness to work

Body formed to ensure enhanced public sector import thru Gwadar port

CCP suggests govt to swiftly implement CTBCM model

Pakistan terms killing of Hassan Nasrallah ‘reckless act’

Constitutional court proposal: Lawyers urge judges to distance themselves

Tax return deadline: PM likely to take decision today

Senior economist says a ‘maxi budget’ will be unavoidable

REAP chairman hails removal of MEP cap

Immovable property: DHA challenges imposition of FED

Read more stories