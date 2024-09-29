AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s possible new leader?

Reuters Published September 29, 2024 Updated September 29, 2024 06:05pm
The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Hashem Safieddine attends the funeral of members of the group in Beirut’s southern suburbs on September 18, 2024. Photo: AFP
The head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Hashem Safieddine attends the funeral of members of the group in Beirut’s southern suburbs on September 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: The killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes in a Beirut suburb has put the spotlight on the man widely regarded as his heir, Hashem Safieddine.

Hezbollah confirmed that Nasrallah, who led the group for 32 years, had been killed in Friday’s strike. It now faces the challenge of choosing a new leader after the heaviest pounding the group has faced in its 42-year-old history.

Here are some facts about Safieddine, who a source in the group said survived the Israeli attacks.

As head of the executive council, Safieddine oversees Hezbollah’s political affairs. He also sits on the Jihad Council, which manages the group’s military operations. Safieddine is a cousin of Nasrallah.

Hamas says Nasrallah ‘assassination’ will only strengthen resistance

Safieddine has also been vocal in his criticism of US policy.

The US State Department designated him a “terrorist” in 2017 and in June he threatened a big escalation against Israel after the killing of another Hezbollah commander. “Let (the enemy) prepare himself to cry and wail,” he said at the funeral.

Safieddine’s public statements often reflect Hezbollah’s stance and its alignment with the Palestinian cause. At a recent event in Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs, he declared, “Our history, our guns and our rockets are with you,” in a show of solidarity with Palestinians.

Iran says Hezbollah leader’s ‘path to continue’ despite his killing

Nasrallah “started tailoring positions for him within a variety of different councils within Lebanese Hezbollah. Some of them were more opaque than others. They’ve had him come, go out and speak,” said Philip Smyth, an expert who studies militias.

Beirut Hezbollah Hezbollah group Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine

Comments

200 characters

Who is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah’s possible new leader?

Thousands protest in Pakistan after killing of Hezbollah leader by Israel

Islamabad terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

Airstrikes launched at Yemen’s Hodeidah port: sources

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

Israel strikes ‘dozens’ of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after Nasrallah killing

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

China ‘deeply concerned’ about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

148 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Read more stories