Sports

Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2024 03:16pm

KANPUR: Overnight rain and a wet outfield forced officials to call off the third day’s play without a ball being bowled in the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh on Sunday.

It was the second successive day without any action despite no rain since morning and sunshine during the final inspection at 2pm (0830 GMT).

Umpires made three inspections and were concerned with some soggy patches on the outfield.

Bangladesh are 107-3 after beng asked to bat, with only 35 overs possible on the opening day.

Bad weather spoils day one of India-Bangladesh Test

When bad light took the players off the ground nine overs after lunch on Friday, Mominul Haque was unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim was on six.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Mominul Haque India Bangladesh Test

Comments

200 characters

