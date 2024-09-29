AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-29

Islamabad witnesses spike in theft incidents

Fazal Sher Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a 38 per cent spike in the incidents of theft during the last week with 72 incidents of various kinds of theft including snatching at gunpoint and robberies compared to the week before the last in which the metropolis recorded 55 cases of robberies.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 76 incidents of different kinds of theft were reported to city’s police stations in which citizens have been deprived valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

In the same period, the city witnessed a two per cent increase in incidents of carjacking as over 81 cases of carjacking were reported to the city police compared to 79 registered in different police stations in the week before the last. During the same period, three persons were murdered in different areas of the city.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Khanna, Tarnol, Aabpara, Karachi Company and Ramna police station.

During the period under review, carjackers stole 14 motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station; eight motorbikes and one car were stolen from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station; eight bikes and one car from the limits of Kohsar police station; seven bikes and one car from Aabpara police station and another seven bikes from the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station.

Furthermore, six cases of robbery, four cases of street crimes and 14 cases of carjacking were reported to the Industrial Area police station, three carjacking incidents, four cases of street crime and five cases of robbery were registered with Khanna police station and four cases of robbery, four cases of street crimes as well as seven cases of carjacking were reported to Tarnol Town police station.

