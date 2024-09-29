AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-29

Fazal Moqeem elected SCCI president unopposed

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

PESHAWAR: Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2024-26.

This was announced by the Election Commission during its meeting held here at the chamber house on Saturday.

Members of the election commission Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Hakim Shinwari and Zarak Khan present during the meeting.

According to the election commission, no nomination papers were submitted against Fazal Moqeem, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, therefore, all the office bearers were elected unopposed.

The newly elected office bearers will take charge of their respective office on October 1, 2024. Under Trade Organization Rule 2013, Rule 18, Sub Rule 18, members of the newly elected executive committee of the SCCI had also given assent of Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan as president, senior vice president and vice president of the chamber unopposed for next term.

Earlier, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Adnan Nasir, Aftab Iqbal, Fazal Moqeem Khan, Hassan Zahideen, Ashfaq Ahmad, Junaid Altaf, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Zaheer Sajjad and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi for Corporate group while Abdul Jalil Jan, Abdul Naseer, Gul Zaman, Muhammad Nadeem, Mujeebur Rehman, Saddam Hussain, Saifullah Khan, Shams-ur Rehman, Shehryar Khan and Sultan Muhammad for Associate Group elected as members of the SCCI Executive Committee for year 2024-26.

Similarly, the newly elected executive members elected two EC members on women reserved seats including Aafia Walayat and Shahida Parveen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SCCI Fazal Moqeem Abdul Jalil Jan Shehryar Khan

Comments

200 characters

Fazal Moqeem elected SCCI president unopposed

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

Correcting data constraints linked to improved policy direction

UNGA session: Indian terrorism, HRs record exposed

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Govt removes rice MEP cap to support exporters

PTI workers demand govt release IK

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

IMF, ADB offer climate funding support: SBP governor

PM attends reception hosted by Biden

FBR-IRIS not working to receive returns

Read more stories