Fazal Moqeem elected SCCI president unopposed

PESHAWAR: Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2024-26.

This was announced by the Election Commission during its meeting held here at the chamber house on Saturday.

Members of the election commission Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Hakim Shinwari and Zarak Khan present during the meeting.

According to the election commission, no nomination papers were submitted against Fazal Moqeem, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, therefore, all the office bearers were elected unopposed.

The newly elected office bearers will take charge of their respective office on October 1, 2024. Under Trade Organization Rule 2013, Rule 18, Sub Rule 18, members of the newly elected executive committee of the SCCI had also given assent of Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan as president, senior vice president and vice president of the chamber unopposed for next term.

Earlier, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Adnan Nasir, Aftab Iqbal, Fazal Moqeem Khan, Hassan Zahideen, Ashfaq Ahmad, Junaid Altaf, Sabir Ahmad Bangash, Zaheer Sajjad and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi for Corporate group while Abdul Jalil Jan, Abdul Naseer, Gul Zaman, Muhammad Nadeem, Mujeebur Rehman, Saddam Hussain, Saifullah Khan, Shams-ur Rehman, Shehryar Khan and Sultan Muhammad for Associate Group elected as members of the SCCI Executive Committee for year 2024-26.

Similarly, the newly elected executive members elected two EC members on women reserved seats including Aafia Walayat and Shahida Parveen.

