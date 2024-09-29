Weekly review: Prices of essential kitchen items remain stable

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items remained stable during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price remained unchanged at Rs6,600 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs150 per kg.

Chicken prices went down from Rs16,500 to Rs15,900 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs435 against Rs450 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs730 against Rs750 per kg. Eggs’ price remained stable at Rs8,700 per carton of 30 dozens which in retail is being sold at Rs308 per dozen. Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; turmeric powder price is stable at Rs800 per kg and red chili powder at Rs650 per kg.

Wheat flour prices are also stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,260 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,300 per bag and normal quality wheat flour price remained stable at Rs1,250 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,380.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs580, gram pulse at Rs350, whole gram pulse at Rs350, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs500-570 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor price at Rs275 per kg.

No changes were noted in goods transportation rents, despite four time reduction in petroleum products’ prices over the past two months. The survey noted no reduction neither in intra-city nor inter-city transportation fares.

The prices of cooked food items remained unchanged as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is being charged at Rs270 and naan/roti at Rs25/30. The hotel and tandoor owners despite a reduction of Rs340 per 15kg bag in wheat flour price which within past one month has reduced to Rs1,260 from Rs1,600 per bag has not restored the old naan/roti price.

The official price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remained stable at Rs244 per kg while in the market, LPG is being sold at Rs300 per kg, which is Rs56 per kg higher than the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s set price of Rs244 per kg for September.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams spice is available at Rs130.

Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati rice in wholesale market is available at Rs11,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs5,500 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-360 per pack, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee are available at Rs2,450 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,500 per 5-litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers also remained steady at Rs90 per 250ml pack and Rs350 per litre. The suppliers of fresh milk have reduced milk price from Rs240 to Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price from Rs260 to Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs130, and Ariel Surf at Rs600 per kg pack and Express Power at Rs580 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Overall, vegetables prices in wholesale market witnessed a mixed trend. Ginger price remained stable at Rs2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-630, local garlic price went down from Rs1,500 to Rs1,400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs400-550 against Rs500-600 per kg and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs2,000 to Rs2,300 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs550-600.

Potato prices went down from Rs230-350 to Rs200-300 per 5kg in the wholesale market owing to the arrival of fresh supplies from northern regions, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs65-100 against Rs70-120 per kg; tomato in wholesale market are available at Rs230-330 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-150 per kg against official price Rs60-90 per kg, and onion price is stable at Rs320-480 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs85-140.

Capsicum price went up from Rs500 to Rs650 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs160-190 against Rs140-170 per kg, various varieties of pumpkin are available in the range of Rs150-230 against Rs200-300 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 against Rs60-80 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs500-650 to Rs400-600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-170 against Rs130-180 per kg; eggplant price went down from Rs230 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs70-80 against official price of Rs50-60; cauliflower price is stable at Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-120 against official price of Rs75-87 per kg and cabbage price is stable at Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs100-120 against official price of Rs73-77. Bitter gourd price went up from Rs400 to Rs750 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs180-200 against Rs100-120 per kg, green chili price went down from Rs300 to Rs250 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-75 against Rs75-90, China carrot price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is still being sold at Rs120-130 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs400 to Rs450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs120-140 against Rs100-120 per kg.

Yam price went up from Rs400 to Rs600 per 5kg, which in retail is still being sold at Rs160-180 against Rs120-140; turnip price went up from Rs350 to Rs550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs85-100; peas price is stable at Rs1,300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs280-300; okra price went up from Rs120 to Rs230 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-90 against Rs50-60, and fresh bean price went down from Rs500 to Rs400 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs130-150 against Rs140-160 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs80-160 against Rs100-220 per kg; guava is available at Rs140-160 against Rs150-180 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs50-140 against Rs60-160 per dozen; price of various varieties of melons is stable as they are available in the range of Rs70-120; various varieties of pears are available in the range of Rs150-200. Various varieties of peaches are being sold in the range of Rs100-250 per kg; mangoes in the range of Rs90-260 per kg and grapes price went up from Rs200-400 to Rs225-500 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned they are overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten.

People from different segments of society, while talking to this correspondent, said that despite a significant reduction in the prices of vegetables and fruits, the retailers are not passing on the full benefit to the end consumers, saying within past few days the prices of banana, tomatoes and okra like vegetables prices have witnessed a reduction in whole sales market while the retailers are still overcharging.

People blamed that due to ineffective monitoring by commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, and other relevant departments, they were left at the mercy of the vendors. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders’ unions and punish the violators. However, Business Recorder also observed a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place. According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increase in fuel and utilities’ costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 per cent increase in the prices of all the items to increase in gas and electricity bills.

