CM for strict steps to fight off poliovirus

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the detection of another polio case in Hyderabad called for strict steps to fight the disease.

He said government’s continuous efforts were not producing tangible results due to the non-cooperation of parents and refusal. “Each refusal case also contributes to the spread of poliovirus in the environment,” he said and urged the parents to save their children from this crippling disease by voluntarily administering them polio vaccines.

The CM said that with the emergence of a new case, we now have five polio cases in Sindh and 24 in the country. “The failure to eradicate poliovirus has a cost which not only our children are paying but we, as a nation, would have to pay,” he said.

He directed the health department to conduct an inquiry into the emergence of a new polio case and frame its recommendation so that necessary policy decisions could be taken accordingly.

Separately, in his message on World News Day, he said that the truth is truth if it is presented in true letter and spirit, but if a single word of untruth or exaggeration is added, the sanctity of it is tarnished. He said that in this world of social media everyone has a tool and strength to raise his voice, but that voice has started strangulating in the falsehood and rumour mills.

The chief minister urged the media, print and electronic, and even social, to uphold the truth by making a loud cry between the truth and falsehood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024