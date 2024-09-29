AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-29

CM for strict steps to fight off poliovirus

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the detection of another polio case in Hyderabad called for strict steps to fight the disease.

He said government’s continuous efforts were not producing tangible results due to the non-cooperation of parents and refusal. “Each refusal case also contributes to the spread of poliovirus in the environment,” he said and urged the parents to save their children from this crippling disease by voluntarily administering them polio vaccines.

The CM said that with the emergence of a new case, we now have five polio cases in Sindh and 24 in the country. “The failure to eradicate poliovirus has a cost which not only our children are paying but we, as a nation, would have to pay,” he said.

He directed the health department to conduct an inquiry into the emergence of a new polio case and frame its recommendation so that necessary policy decisions could be taken accordingly.

Separately, in his message on World News Day, he said that the truth is truth if it is presented in true letter and spirit, but if a single word of untruth or exaggeration is added, the sanctity of it is tarnished. He said that in this world of social media everyone has a tool and strength to raise his voice, but that voice has started strangulating in the falsehood and rumour mills.

The chief minister urged the media, print and electronic, and even social, to uphold the truth by making a loud cry between the truth and falsehood.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah poliovirus polio cases in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

CM for strict steps to fight off poliovirus

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

Correcting data constraints linked to improved policy direction

UNGA session: Indian terrorism, HRs record exposed

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Govt removes rice MEP cap to support exporters

PTI workers demand govt release IK

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

IMF, ADB offer climate funding support: SBP governor

PM attends reception hosted by Biden

FBR-IRIS not working to receive returns

Read more stories