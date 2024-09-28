AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Life & Style

Victoria Beckham shows breezy, minimalist dresses at Paris Fashion Week

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2024 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: For the spring-summer collection of her namesake label, Victoria Beckham showed a line up of minimalist dresses and deconstructed tailoring on a runway set up in the outskirts of Paris.

Models emerged from a neoclassical chateau in the sprawling Bois de Boulogne gardens after dark, the trains of their skirts trailing behind.

The audience sat in a courtyard under a clear, plastic tent, huddled in blankets left on each seat, while rows of candles flickered under the sphinx statues nearby.

Models paraded by in skimpy, shoulder-baring tops, and asymmetric dresses, while trousers had slightly bulky cuts, adding volume, made of fabric pressed with wrinkles.

The show took place halfway through Paris Fashion Week, which runs to Oct 1.

The city hosts dozens of shows, ranging from smaller, emerging labels to big name brands like LVMH’s Dior and Louis Vuitton, Kering, labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as Chanel and Hermes.

