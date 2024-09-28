AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Markets Print 2024-09-28

Dow advances to record high after inflation report

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:45am

NEW YORK: The blue-chip Dow rose on Friday to hit an intraday record and small-cap stocks outperformed after a benign inflation report cleared the way for the Federal Reserve to focus on shoring up the labor market while continuing its interest rate easing.

A Commerce Department’s report showed that consumer spending increased moderately in August, suggesting the economy retained some of its solid momentum in the third quarter, while inflation pressures continued to abate.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 410.80 points, or 0.97%, to 42,585.91, the S&P 500 gained 2.69 points, or 0.05%, to 5,748.00 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 61.33 points, or 0.34%, to 18,128.96.

The Russell 2000 index, which tracks small caps that fare better in a low rate environment, gained 1.5% to a one-week high.

Ten out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by a 2% rise in energy stocks, while technology stocks declined 1%.

Nasdaq components such as Nvidia and Microsoft lost 2.7% and 0.5%, respectively, as investors turned their focus to other sectors.

Financial stocks including Goldman Sachs and healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth were the biggest boosts to the Dow.

Investors now slightly favor a bigger 50 basis point cut at the Fed’s next meeting with a 52.1% chance, up from a coin toss before the data, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Cooling price pressures gave the Fed enough room to commence its policy easing cycle with a 50 bps cut last week. Focus will now shift to a slew of labor market reports due next week.

“Markets are just hopeful that we get more cuts. The Fed may accelerate this cutting cycle, but we may not get another 50 bps cut unless we get some bad data - a negative jobs report or a spike in unemployment,” said John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

Meanwhile, the University of Michigan’s final September estimate on consumer sentiment stood at 70.1, compared with estimates of 69.3, as per economists polled by Reuters.

Markets will parse through remarks from Fed Governor Michelle Bowman later in the day.

Late on Thursday, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said the central bank’s rare move earlier this month could address increased “downside risks” to employment.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended higher in the previous session, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high level. All three indexes are on track for their third straight week of gains.

Among other stocks, Bristol-Myers Squibb surged 3.2% after the US FDA approved its schizophrenia drug.

Costco Wholesale dropped 1.7% after posting downbeat fourth-quarter revenue.

US-listed shares of Chinese firms such as Alibaba rose 2.8%, PDD Holdings climbed 4.4% and NetEase gained 3% after China’s central bank lowered interest rates and injected liquidity into the banking system.

