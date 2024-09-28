AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Idea Sports Programme concludes

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: The closing ceremony of the Idea Sports Program, organized by the University of Education, Lahore, was held today with great enthusiasm at main campus township Lahore.

The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Lahore, while Kristin K. Hawkins, Consul General of the US Consulate Lahore, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Dr. Zil-e-Huma, Vice Chancellor of Government College University for Women, Faisalabad, participated as the guest of honor.

The Idea Sports Program, a year-long initiative, was launched by the University of Education, Lahore in collaboration with the US Consulate Lahore, Baylor University USA, University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), University of North Carolina Pembroke (UNCP), Forman Christian College University Lahore, Kinnaird College University Lahore, and Government College University for Women Faisalabad. The program aimed to promote leadership among women through sports, with 28 teachers and over 1,000 female students from 10 selected schools receiving training under this initiative.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Aqif Anwar Ch. warmly welcomed the participants and highlighted the impact of the program in empowering women with essential life skills. He expressed his pride in the successful conclusion of the initiative, which is a product of a seven-year partnership between the US Consulate and the University of Education, Lahore. “This program will foster global citizenship, create a healthy nation, and develop a skillful workforce for future generations,” he stated.

Addressing the ceremony, Kristin K. Hawkins, Consul General of the US Consulate Lahore, congratulated the trainers for their dedication and the systematic execution of the training sessions. She emphasized the enduring collaboration between Baylor University USA and the University of Education, Lahore, adding that this partnership would further strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and the United States.

The event also featured a showcase of sports skills by the female trainee students, demonstrating the success of the program in cultivating leadership through sports. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Dr. Ahsen Bashir, who expressed gratitude to all the participants, trainers, and collaborators for their contributions to the program's success.

