Aleem Dar to retire at end of 2024-25 domestic season

Muhammad Saleem Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 08:05am

LAHORE: Aleem Dar, widely regarded as one of the world’s most respected and admired cricket umpires, will retire at the end of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s 2024-25 season, concluding a career that has spanned nearly a quarter of a century.

A true gentleman both on and off the field, Aleem is also a three-time winner of the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year (2009-2011).

The 56-year-old Aleem also enjoyed a playing career of 17 first-class and 18 List-A matches between 1986 and 1998, before he made his first-class umpiring debut during the 1998-99 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. From 2003 to 2023, he served on the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, where he earned a reputation for his player management skills, understanding of the playing conditions, calm demeanor and outstanding decision-making.

He is currently part of the PCB’s Elite Panel and remains one of four Pakistani umpires on the ICC’s International Panel, making him eligible to officiate in ODIs and T20Is.

To date, Aleem has officiated in a record-breaking 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 WT20Is, 181 first-class matches, and 282 List-A matches. His contributions to the sport extend far beyond these numbers, with his professionalism and respectful manner making him a beloved figure worldwide.

Reflecting on his decision to retire, Aleem Dar said, “Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation.

