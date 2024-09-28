Old habits die hard

I wonder how many children in modern times have even seen a comic book. In my childhood comic books were the heartbeat of a majority of children. From Tarzan to Captain Marvel each episode was awaited with baited breath.

The popularity of the comics was not limited to children alone but some adults were also avid followers of comics. In those days there was no TV so comics also served as PR and advertising instruments.

Many American legends are the result of public relations campaigns through comics. For example, the story of Daniel Boone was created by a landowner to promote settlement in Kentucky.

And Davy Crockett’s exploits were largely created by his press agent, Matthew St. Clair, to woo votes away from President Andrew Jackson. At this time PR as a marketing tool was in its infancy but would from time to time throw up creative campaigns and innovative ideas.

So who invented comics and which one was the first comic in history. According to available information, “The Yellow Kid in McFadden’s Flats” was considered for a long time to be the first comic book, but most historians now give that honor to “The Adventures of Obadiah Oldbuck”.

“The Katzenjammer Kids” was another famous comic that had probably the longest run and was around till 2006. Yes of course, “Gasoline Alley” and “Popeye” are still famous and can perhaps claim to have the longest run in history of comics.

“Popeye” was very popular during my school days and every child wanted to lay their hands on the latest episodes of this character. Another famous comic book which was on a more serious note dealt with the participation of Australia in the first and second world wars.

It was so impressive that even readers as far away as Pakistan were impressed by the valour of Australian forces and considered them as heroes. Such is the power of media and comics certainly occupied center stage before we were flooded with electronic versions that have overwhelmed our children.

One thing I remember vividly was that schools and especially English-medium schools discouraged comics and in many schools students were prohibited from reading comics. If a comic was discovered in your school bag you were punished and at times notes were sent to your parents informing them of the incident and asking them to be more vigilant and prevent their wards from being corrupted by these comics.

The main opposition somehow rested on the belief that comics spoilt your ability to write and speak proper English language. This also reflects on the tight discipline in schools at that time.

Not only comics but a leading girl’s school in Saddar actually called the parents of a student on discovering an Urdu novel by A.R. Khatoon in her school bag. She was nearly thrown out of school. We all know that A.R. Khatoon’s novels by today’s standards are considered mildly romantic, to say the least.

Not everyone bought comics. This also shows financial restrain of the time and how carefully money was spent specially by the middle classes. Children received meagre amounts as pocket money and were hesitant to buy comics but eager to rent them for a day or two.

Most comic book stalls rented out comics, including the most famous one located near the Parsi fire temple in Saddar in Karachi. This shop, if it still exists, should be declared a heritage site as nearly anyone who grew up in Karachi and read comics must have been a regular visitor to this shop.

Comics were popular not only with kids but adults as well. I once did a survey for an Urdu newspaper and was asked to ask the question “Which part of the newspaper you read first?” This serious looking middle aged man in Nazimabad informed me that the first thing he reads is the comic “Tarzan” translated in Urdu.

Well everyone in those days were on the same page. Today no one seems to have the time to read a comic as now comics in various shapes, forms and dimensions are available on the click of a button.

The button on your remote control for TV or on your mobile. Children do not read much but watch much more than their ancestors and have unlimited choices. Myself I still miss the comic books. Old habits die hard.

