Markets Print 2024-09-28

Spot rate resists further decline amid modest trading

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:16am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained firm and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

Approximately, 2800 bales of Tandom were sold in between Rs 16,800 to 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund (Balochi), 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 18,350 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Mianchannu were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 17,7000 to Rs 18,000 per maund and 1,000 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

