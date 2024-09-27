Ukraine says 4 killed by Russia strikes on port, police office

KYIV: A Russian drone attack Friday on Ukraine’s port town of Izmail killed three, while a strike on a police office in the central city of Krivyi Rig killed one, officials said.

Two elderly women and a 73-year-old man were killed in Izmail, a strategic port on the River Danube, and 11 were wounded including one child, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said in a statement.

“Private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged,” he wrote, adding that several fires broke out but were quickly extinguished.

While far from the front, the southwestern city of Izmail and nearby areas are often targeted by Russian forces trying to disrupt port infrastructure crucial for Ukraine’s shipping.

Romania’s defence ministry said it scrambled four jets after detecting the approaching drones, adding that one drone might have entered its airspace for “less than three minutes”.

“According to the data available at the moment, there was no reported impact zone on national territory,” it said.

On Friday morning in the central city of Krivyi Rig, a missile attack on a police office killed one woman and wounded five, regional governor Sergiy Lysak said.

A missile gutted a police district headquarters in the city and “a woman’s body was found under the rubble of the administrative building”, Lysak said, with search operations still ongoing.

The strike caused damage to 23 private houses and three multi-storey blocks of flats and an educational facility, the governor said,

An overnight missile attack also struck the central-eastern city of Dnipro, damaging an “industrial facility” but without causing injuries, Lysak said.

Russia on Friday claimed the capture of another village in the eastern Donetsk region, Marynivka, as it advances towards the strategic city of Pokrovsk.