AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says 4 killed by Russia strikes on port, police office

AFP Published September 27, 2024

KYIV: A Russian drone attack Friday on Ukraine’s port town of Izmail killed three, while a strike on a police office in the central city of Krivyi Rig killed one, officials said.

Two elderly women and a 73-year-old man were killed in Izmail, a strategic port on the River Danube, and 11 were wounded including one child, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said in a statement.

“Private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged,” he wrote, adding that several fires broke out but were quickly extinguished.

While far from the front, the southwestern city of Izmail and nearby areas are often targeted by Russian forces trying to disrupt port infrastructure crucial for Ukraine’s shipping.

Russian strikes on eastern Ukraine city kill two, wound 19

Romania’s defence ministry said it scrambled four jets after detecting the approaching drones, adding that one drone might have entered its airspace for “less than three minutes”.

“According to the data available at the moment, there was no reported impact zone on national territory,” it said.

On Friday morning in the central city of Krivyi Rig, a missile attack on a police office killed one woman and wounded five, regional governor Sergiy Lysak said.

A missile gutted a police district headquarters in the city and “a woman’s body was found under the rubble of the administrative building”, Lysak said, with search operations still ongoing.

The strike caused damage to 23 private houses and three multi-storey blocks of flats and an educational facility, the governor said,

An overnight missile attack also struck the central-eastern city of Dnipro, damaging an “industrial facility” but without causing injuries, Lysak said.

Russia on Friday claimed the capture of another village in the eastern Donetsk region, Marynivka, as it advances towards the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Russian drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine says 4 killed by Russia strikes on port, police office

‘Systematic slaughter’: PM Shehbaz expresses Pakistan’s anguish over Gaza plight at UNGA

Amid walkout, Netanyahu tells UN Israel seeks peace but fighting for life

Pakistan receives first tranche of $1.03bn from IMF, says SBP

Finance Ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 8-9% in September, October

Fed seen cutting rates another 50 bps in November

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

PSX sees selling pressure again, KSE-100 down nearly 0.5%

Read more stories