AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

British actress Maggie Smith dies aged 89, BBC reports

Reuters Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 07:24pm

LONDON: British actress Maggie Smith, an award winning Shakespearian actress and double Oscar winner who later appeared in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 89, the BBC reported on Friday.

One of the few actors to win the treble of an Oscar (two), Emmy (four), and Tony, Smith’s long career started on the stage in the 1950s.

But for many younger fans in the 21st century, she was best-known as Professor McGonagall in all seven ‘Harry Potter’ movies, and the Dowager Countess in the hit TV series and movie spin-offs of ‘Downton Abbey,’ a role that seemed tailor-made for an actress known for purse-lipped asides and malicious cracks.

Her first Academy Award nomination was for her turn playing Desdemona opposite Laurence Olivier’s ‘Othello’ in 1965, before winning the Oscar for her role as an Edinburgh schoolmistress in 1969’s ‘The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie’.

She won her second Oscar for her supporting role in the 1978 comedy ‘California Suite,’ a performance that prompted co-star Michael Caine to say: “Maggie didn’t just steal the film, she committed grand larceny.”

Other critically acclaimed roles included Lady Bracknell in Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ on the West End stage, a 92-year-old bitterly fighting senility in Edward Albee’s play ‘Three Tall Women,’ and her part in 2001 black comedy movie ‘Gosford Park.’

In 1990 Smith was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and became a Dame.

Harry Potter Dame Maggie Smith Downton Smith

Comments

200 characters

British actress Maggie Smith dies aged 89, BBC reports

Amid walkout, Netanyahu tells UN Israel seeks peace but fighting for life

Pakistan receives first tranche of $1.03bn from IMF, says SBP

Finance Ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 8-9% in September, October

Fed seen cutting rates another 50 bps in November

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

PSX sees selling pressure again, KSE-100 down nearly 0.5%

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Read more stories