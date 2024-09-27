AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Fed seen cutting rates another 50 bps in November

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:23pm

The Federal Reserve is likelier than not to deliver a second 50-basis-point interest rate cut in November, traders bet on Friday, after a government report showed U.S. inflation has cooled to a pace nearer to the central bank’s 2% goal.

Inflation by the Fed’s targeted measure, the year-over-year rise in the personal consumption expenditures price index, was 2.2% in August, the Commerce Department reported.

That’s in line with what Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expected in a news conference after last week’s half-point cut. The big start to what’s expected to be further reductions in the policy rate ahead was aimed at bolstering what Fed policymakers see as a softening but still-solid labor market.

Fed cuts rates by half a percentage point, cites ‘greater confidence’ about inflation

“If the Fed wants to cut by another 50 basis points in November, the inflation data isn’t going to stand in their way,” wrote Inflation Insights Omair Sharif after the report. “In fact, the faster inflation cools, the more impetus there is for them to move faster to get to neutral.”

Interest rate futures contracts now reflect a 54% chance of a half-point cut in November, versus a still-hefty 46% chance of a quarter-point cut.

Either way traders are betting the policy rate - now in the 4.75%-5.00% range - will be 75 bps lower by year end, and in the 3.00%-3.25% range by mid-2025. That’s just above what most Fed policymakers see as the neutral rate where the level of borrowing costs is neither stimulating nor braking a healthy economy.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve

