Houthis say they attacked Israel’s Tel Aviv and Ashkelon

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 05:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis said on Friday they had targeted Israel’s cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with a ballistic missile and a drone in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early in the day.

Houthi’s spokesperson said their operations won’t halt in the coming days until Israel’s offensives in Gaza and Lebanon stop.

“We will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in victory for the blood of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon,” Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Israeli strikes have killed more than 600 people in Lebanon since Monday, with the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah at its most intense in more than 18 years.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel for almost a year in support of its ally Hamas, which is fighting Israel in Gaza.

