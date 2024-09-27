AGL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
Sep 27, 2024
Markets

India will not buy from Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project, oil secretary says

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 12:15pm

NEW DELHI: India will not buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project, which is sanctioned by Western countries, Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain said on Friday.

“We will not buy (supply from) Arctic LNG 2. We are not buying any sanctioned commodity. Something which has broad-based sanctions, we are not touching it,” Jain told reporters.

The Arctic LNG 2 project by Russia’s Novatek is subject to Western sanctions over Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices rise on signs of stronger demand

The United States has also imposed sanctions on hundreds of entities and individuals for supporting Russia’s war effort including companies supporting the development of Arctic LNG 2 project and its shipment of LNG.

Novatek has said media allegations the company was involved in establishing and managing a “shadow fleet” for the Arctic LNG 2 project were untrue.

