AGL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
DFML 49.45 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.94%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FFBL 48.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.22%)
FFL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
HUBC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
OGDC 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.84%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.4%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.6%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
TOMCL 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
TPLP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TRG 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,558 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,794 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.16%)
KSE100 81,598 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 25,843 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.12%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India flags quality issues with some widely used antacids and paracetamol

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s drug regulator has found more than 50 drugs, including some batches of widely used antacids and paracetamol, to be substandard or fake, according to government documents.

The regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, releases a monthly list of substandard or fake medicines sold in the country after routine tests across the country by multiple agencies.

The regulator found some drugs as “not of standard quality”, including a batch each of Alkem Laboratories’ popular antacid Pan-D, Hetero’s anti-infective Cepodem and Shelcal, a vitamin and calcium tablet brand made by privately-owned Pure & Cure Healthcare, and several antibiotics, according to the lists for August.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries separately informed the regulator of a fake batch of Pantocid, a popular Indian brand of an antacid called pantoprazole. The agency said it is investigating the matter. Fake, or “spurious”, batches of Sun’s drug Pulmosil, used to treat high blood pressure in the lungs, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ anti-hypertension drug Telma H, among others, were also notified by the companies to the regulator and were being investigated.

“When a medicine is found to be below quality standards, the drug regulator sends a notice to the manufacturer to check and recall that batch of product. Companies too conduct their own tests on leftover samples to check for the possibility of counterfeit,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of drug retailer body All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.

Pharma industry: Govt reaffirms pledge to provide conducive environment

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Gastrointestinal, anti-diabetic, vitamins and nutraceutical drug sales were one of the top contributors to the domestic pharma market growth in August, according to research firm Pharmarack.

India, one of the world’s largest drug producers and exporters, is working to restore confidence after Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.

India paracetamol India drug regulator antacids All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists

Comments

200 characters

India flags quality issues with some widely used antacids and paracetamol

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Read more stories