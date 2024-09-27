Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan: President recommends Nishan-i-Imtiaz (posthumous)

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has recommended the conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (posthumous) upon late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan in recognition of his unwavering dedication to democracy, unity, and justice.

The president has directed the Cabinet Division to initiate the process for the conferment of the Award.

It is worth mentioning that Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was a distinguished statesman whose life was dedicated to the advancement of democracy and political integrity of Pakistan. His legacy as a leader of unparalleled integrity, tolerance and democratic values will continue to inspire future generations.

