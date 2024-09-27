PITB, PID sign contract

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Irrigation Department (PID) signed a contract on Thursday to implement a crop-based water rate assessment system across the province.

The contract was signed by PITB Additional Director General (ADG) Khurram Mushtaq, accompanied by Joint Director Usman Waheed, and Superintendent Engineer of the Depalpur Canal Circle Sarfaraz Khalid from the Irrigation Department, alongside XEN Lahore Sohaib Khan.

As per the document, the PITB will digitise the data of irrigation users based on the cultivated crops and integrate it with PITB’s e-Pay Punjab System. This new initiative would facilitate the calculation of water rates according to the types of crops grown and assist in the efficient collection of “Abiana” (water usage tax).

Commenting on the agreement, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that this much-needed crop-based water rate assessment system will ensure efficient resource management, promote transparency, and empower the farming community by streamlining the billing process. It is a step forward in digital governance and sustainable water management, he added.

